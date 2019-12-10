The Heritage Lady Generals saw all 12 of its players score in a 54-12 NGAC home win over Rossville on Tuesday.
Macie Collins and Charisma Graham led Heritage (5-3, 2-1) with nine points apiece, while Aaliyah Rodgers and Dayonna Perryman both finished with six points.
Shayla Rosson scored seven points for the Lady Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3). Haylee Collins had four points and Calese Dallas added one.
Heritage boys 65, Rossville 26
J.C. Armour scored 15 points to help the Generals improve to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Caiden Baldwin added 14 points, while Kaleb Gallman finished with 10.
Individual scoring for Rossville (0-6, 0-3) had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette girls 27, Gordon Lee 20
Michaela Baker had seven points to lead the Lady Ramblers (2-4, 2-1) to a conference win at home on Tuesday. Maggie Green finished with five points and Ella Webb added four.
Dallas Wagoner had seven points to lead the Lady Trojans (0-7, 0-3), while Tenslee Wilson chipped in with four points.
LaFayette boys 44, Gordon Lee 32
The visitors from Chickamauga enjoyed a 20-14 cushion at intermission. However, the Ramblers would erupt for 30 points in the second half, 19 coming in the third quarter alone, while they held the Trojans to just 12 points over the final two periods.
Dawson Pendergrass had 21 points for LaFayette (2-4, 1-2). Isaiah McKenzie scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, while Julian Lees added seven points.
Will McCutcheon had a game-high 22 points for Gordon Lee (2-5, 1-2).