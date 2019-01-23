The Heritage Generals moved to 14-3 overall after overcoming the LaFayette Ramblers and an inadvertent fire alarm on Tuesday night in south Walker County.
Heritage found itself down 13 points in the second quarter, but rallied to get the gap down to 20-18 at intermission. The Generals would finally take a 22-21 lead midway through the third quarter when the game was interrupted for nearly 20 minutes by the false alarm.
After it was deemed safe to continue, the nail-biter would continue. LaFayette forged a 29-28 lead going into the fourth period, but the Generals would have the final say in the NGAC contest as they edged the Ramblers, 43-41.
Kaden Swope had 14 points for the Generals. J.D. Black finished with eight points, followed by Kaleb Biddle and Paxton McCrary with six each. Bryce Travillian dropped in five points, J.J. Hunt had four and Payton Newman added two.
Individual scoring for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time.
The Heritage Lady Generals also won to remain unbeaten in the league, but no further details on the game had been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge girls 49, Rossville 12
The Lady Mustangs led by just three points at the end of the first quarter, but poured it on in the second stanza to take a 26-7 lead into halftime, en route to a win at Rossville on Tuesday.
Haynie Gilstrap finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Lady Mustangs, while Vianca Segarra added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to go with three steals. FanTasja Barber added eight points, seven steals and four boards, while Lexi Baker picked up four points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Sara Pendley collected four points, while Haven Yancy, Avery Jenkins, Raven Yancy, Olivia Thomas and Olivia Free all had two points.
Haylee Collins had seven points, including one 3-pointer, to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Jada Hall and Shayla Rosson had two points each and Harleigh Palmer finished with one.
Rossville boys 48, Saddle Ridge 28
Darian Burks poured in 13 points for the Bulldogs in the victory, while Chase Watkins added 12. Zion Irvin finished his night with eight points. Aiden Jones and Chase Hickman had four points apiece. Kyler Apostle picked up three points, while Torrey Smartt and Logan Smith had two points each.
Ringgold girls 40, Trion 34
The Lady Tigers led 22-13 at halftime before scoring the road victory. Emily Love had 18 points to pace Ringgold. Hannah Scott finished with seven points and Aubrey Lakin added five. Allie Massengale also had five points in the victory, followed by Cady Helton with three and Riley Burdette with two.
Gordon Lee boys 35, Chattanooga Valley 32
Up 33-26 to start the fourth quarter, the Trojans managed just two points in the final period. However, they limited the Eagles to just six points during that span and held on for the victory.
Brodie Genter had 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Gordon Lee. Nate Dunfee finished with 10 points and Jordan Underwood had five. Holt Roberts, Conner Whitman and Kade Cowan all finished with three points.
Matthew Ramsey had nine points to lead the Eagles. Omari McCleary finished with seven points and John Hill had five. Austyn Acuff finished with four, followed by Roger Paris with three and Dakota Stone and Judd Anderson with two apiece. Anderson and Jakobe Turner both finished with double figures in rebounds.
Lakeview boys 50, Dade County 41
Two days before their huge showdown with Ringgold, the Warriors avoided a possible upset with a nine-point victory in Trenton.
Jamichael Davis had 19 points in the win. Dylan Blankenship finished with 11 and Amari Burnett added 10 for Lakeview (16-1, 12-0).