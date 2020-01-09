The Dade County Wolverines outscored Gordon Lee 13-6 in the fourth quarter to tie Thursday night's game at 37 apiece at the end of regulation, but the Trojans would end up with the 41-40 overtime victory in Trenton.
Will McCutcheon had an enormous night for Gordon Lee with 23 points, 20 rebounds and four steals. Parker Scott had six points and seven rebounds and Luke Paris finished with four points and eight rebounds. Luke Sikes had four points and four boards. Colton Baker had two points and three rebounds, while Aiden Goodwin finished with two points and three steals in the non-league game.
Results from the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage boys 60, Rossville 57
There was another nailbiter in North Georgia on Thursday as the visiting Generals battled back from down 30-17 at halftime to pull out the win over the Bulldogs.
An Ethan Waters 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds to play got Rossville back to within two points at 59-57. The Bulldogs put J.C. Armour on the free throw line with 6.8 seconds to go and Armour hit the first shot in the 1-and-1 to up the lead to three.
Rossville would race down court following the second-shot rebound and got off a potential game-tying 3-point try, but the shot missed its mark and the Generals escaped with the victory.
Kaleb Gallman had 22 points for Heritage. Brady Chandler and Caiden Baldwin had 12 points apiece, followed by Armour with nine and Max Owens added five.
Waters and Chase Hickman had 16 points each for Rossville. Anthony Baldwin scored 13 points, followed by Evan Graham with seven and Hunter Proctor with two.
Heritage girls 55, Rossville 15
The Lady Generals would begin to pull away after the first quarter and went on to victory in the non-league game.
Dayonna Perryman led all scorers with 18 points for Heritage, while Aaliyah Rodgers finished with 10. Macie Collins had seven points. Bree Wilson, Reese Abercrombie and Avah Morrison had four points each. Katie Coke dropped in two, as did Charisma Graham.
Shayla Rosson had 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Jamice Davis finished with three points and Kierra Reagan added two.
Lakeview girls 42, Chattanooga Valley 27
Zoey Martin had 12 points for the Lady Warriors, who picked up a road victory in Flintstone. Christen Collins had nine points, while Heidi Johnson and Ziara Thompson both scored seven. Mercedes Thompson had four points, Presley Piatt had two and Lexi Downey finished with one.
Jamiah Lewis scored nine points for the Lady Eagles, followed by Miriam Gaines with six, Camby Arthur with five, Emma Fowler with four and Desiree Powell with three.
Chattanooga Valley boys 41, Lakeview 30
Judd Anderson had a 13-point, 18 rebound double-double to lead the Eagles to the victory. Andrew Johnson had eight points and six rebounds. D.J. Martin scored eight, while Matthew Ramsey had a solid night with six points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Bryce Goins had eight points to lead the way for Lakeview. Jacob Gregg finished with six points and Carson Goff had five. Four points apiece from Sebastian Nelson and Eli Walker, along with three by Rayshawn McGruder, rounded out the scoring.
Ocoee boys 42, Ringgold 26
The Tigers took a 16-14 lead at halftime over the visiting Colts from Cleveland, Tennessee on Thursday. However, Ocoee would hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter to seize the momentum and they would allow just 10 points in the second half to pick up the win.
Luke Rominger had eight points for Ringgold, all in the first quarter. Braxton Holtcamp finished with six points and Emory Gravitt added five. John Searcy and Gavin Lakin both had three points, while Damian Woodard capped the scoring with two.
Ocoee girls 44, Ringgold 24
The Lady Tigers dropped the non-region game at home, despite 18 points from Cady Helton. Riley Burdette finished with three points. Leiah Henderson added two and Brooke Baldwin finished the game with one point.
LaFayette boys 42, Trion 35
The Orange-and-Black collected a road victory on Thursday, thanks in part to 20 points from Dawson Pendergrass and eight from Caden Hinton. Julian Lees and Khalas Finley added four points each, followed by Isaiah McKenzie and Asaiah Morton with three apiece.
Trion girls 43, LaFayette 27
Michaela Baker had 16 points for the Lady Ramblers, albeit in a road loss. Suki Williams finished with four points. Kenedy Ludy had three points on a shot from behind the arc, while Jenna Baker and Maggie Green had two points apiece.