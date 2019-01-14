The Chattanooga Valley basketball teams traveled to Trenton on Monday and returned home with a pair of tough losses to Dade County.
In the opener, the Lady Eagles trailed 20-15 at halftime, but held the Lady Wolverines scoreless in the fourth quarter. However, Dade outscored Chattanooga Valley 11-1 in the third and the Lady Eagles managed just four points in the final period themselves.
Miriam Gaines had six points for the Lady Eagles. Madison Lennon finished with five points, while Molly Pickard had four. Lexie Elswick scored three points and Haile Thompson added two.
Dade County boys 64, Chattanooga Valley 59
In the boys' game, the Wolverines took a narrow 25-23 lead at intermission, but erupted for 27 points in the third quarter and held on to beat the Eagles.
Omari McCleary had a team-high 15 points for CVMS. Roger Paris finished with 13 points, while Judd Anderson added 10. Austyn Acuff collected eight points. Matthew Ramsey had five and Izaac Bryant finished with three. Two points each from Dakota Stone and Andrew Johnson and one from Elijah Eaker rounded out the scoring for the visitors from Flintstone.
Lakeview boys 44, Red Bud 25
In a non-league game in Gordon County on Monday, the Warriors improved to 13-1 on the season with a road win.
Jamichael Davis had 16 points to lead the way for the Red-and-White, followed by Amari Burnett with 11. Jackson Flanagan added seven points, while Xander Beddington and Dylan Blankenship had four points each.
Both Lakeview teams will be at home Tuesday to take on Trion in NGAC play.