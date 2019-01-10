Two Walker County backyard rivals met in Flintstone on Thursday and it was the visiting Rossville Bulldogs getting the better of Chattanooga Valley, 43-38.
The Eagles took a 25-21 lead after three quarters of play, but the Bulldogs would put up 22 fourth quarter points to rally for the victory.
Chase Watkins led the way for Rossville with 18 points, followed by Darian Burks and Chase Hickman with eight points each. Tyler Davis finished with five and Zion Irvin added four in the win.
For the Eagles, Omari McCleary had a team-high 17 points. Judd Anderson added seven points. Jakobe Turner finished with six, while Austyn Acuff and Izaac Bryant had four points apiece.
Chattanooga Valley girls 39, Rossville 20
In the girls' game, 16 points from Madison Lennon and eight from Lexie Elswick led the way for the Lady Eagles in the win. Molly Pickard had seven points for CVMS. Haile Thompson had four points. Cate Voyles finished with two, while Katieann Thompson and Autumn Pasley had one point each.
Shayla Rosson led Rossville with eight points, followed by Haylee Collins with five, Ardeja Battle with four and Jada Hall with three.
Lakeview boys 48, Gordon Lee 29
The Warriors are now 12-1 overall and a perfect 9-0 in NGAC conference play after a win over the Trojans in Chickamauga. Jamichael Davis led all scorers with 22 points for the Warriors. Amari Burnett had 12, while Jackson Flanagan finished with six in the victory.
Kade Cowan had 11 points for the Trojans, followed by Brodie Genter with four and Hunter Holmes with three. Blake Rodgers, Evan Parham, Jordan Underwood, Sam Carswell and Holt Roberts all scored two points, while one point from Nate Dunfee rounded out the scoring.
Results of the girls' game were not provided as a press time.
Ringgold girls 27, LaFayette 14
In Ringgold, Emily Love had 10 points in a balanced scoring effort for the victorious Lady Tigers (10-4, 8-1). Allie Massengale finished with seven points. Tahji Griggs had four, while Riley Burdette, Maddy Lee and Kinsley Forscutte all had two points.
For the Lady Ramblers, Michaela Baker had a team-high five points. Shelby Madden, Laney Rayburn, Suki Williams and Maggie Green all had two points, while Emma Baker finished with one.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage boys 65, Dade County 31
Kaden Swope had 17 points and Bryce Travillion added 12 as the Generals (11-3) rolled to an easy victory in Trenton.
J.D. Black had seven points for Heritage. Peyton Newman and J.C. Armour both finished with five, followed by Paxton McCrary and Jace Lewis with 4 points apiece. Max Owens chipped in with three points, while two points each from J.J. Hunt, Caiden Bauldwin, Brady Chandler and Jedd Johnson rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Generals won the girls' game, but results had not been provided as of press time.
Trion girls 41, Saddle Ridge 23
In Trion, the Lady Bulldogs outshot the visiting Lady Mustangs, 64 percent to 24 percent, to claim the win. Lexi Baker and FanTasja Barber had six points each for Saddle Ridge. Baker added six rebounds, while Barber collected four boards and three steals.
Haven Yancy (four points, five rebounds, five steals), Haynie Gilstrap (four points, five rebounds, two steals) and Vianca Segarra (three points) contributed for the Navy-and-Red.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.