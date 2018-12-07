The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 5-2 overall with a 34-11 non-league win over the visiting Chattanooga Lady Patriots on Thursday.
Ringgold led 7-1 after a low-scoring first quarter, but blew the game open by outscoring the visitors 17-0 in the second period.
Allie Massengale had 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Hannah Scott finished with five points, while Emily Love and Kelsey Davis had four points apiece.
The Tigers also had little trouble as they stayed undefeated (7-0) with a 56-35 victory over the Patriots.
Brent Bowman led three Tigers in double figures 17 points. Brevin Massengale had 15 and O'Reilly Matthews finished at 12. Cooper Sexton dropped in six points, while three other Ringgold players added two points apiece.
Ringgold will travel to LaFayette for a Saturday matinee doubleheader.