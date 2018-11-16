The Ringgold Lady Tigers rallied from a 13-8 deficit at halftime to beat Saddle Ridge, 25-24, Thursday afternoon in Ringgold. Ringgold trailed for all but the final two minutes of the game when they finally took the lead at the free throw line before holding on for the victory.
Hannah Scott had nine points for the Lady Tigers (2-0), followed by Emily Love with eight, Allie Massengale with six and Cady Helton with two.
Vianca Segurra had 13 points to pace the Lady Mustangs (1-1). She also added three steals. Lexi Baker finished with six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, followed by Haynie Gilstrap with four points and nine boards. FanTasja Barber added one point, four rebounds and two steals. Sara Pendley chipped in with three rebounds and a pair of steals, while Haven Yancy collected five boards.
In the boys game, the Tigers led 27-11 at halftime and downed the Mustangs, 52-28, to stay unbeaten at 3-0.
Luke Rominger and Cooper Sexton had 10 points apiece for Ringgold, while Ty Gilbert, Brevin Massengale and Brent Bowman had eight points apiece.
Nick Green scored 11 for Saddle Ridge (0-3), including going 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Marvin Jones had six points on a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Landon Kennedy finished with five points. Jaiden Smith (four points) and Jackson Nicholson (two points) rounded out the scoring.
In the boys' JV game, Ringgold picked up a 34-14 victory. Individual scoring for the Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
Aidan Hannibal and Jason Guffey led the Mustangs with five points each. Greyson Potts scored three and Gavin Potts added one.