The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers stayed on the winning track after sweeping a pair of varsity games against visiting Trion on Thursday night.
In the girls' game, Emily Love scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, including 14 in the third quarter alone, as the Lady Tigers picked up a 54-33 victory.
Hannah Scott had nine points for Ringgold, who moved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in league play. Aubrey Lakin added seven points. Allie Massengale had six, while Riley Burdette and Tahji Griggs had two each.
In the boys' game, Ringgold jumped out to a 22-5 lead after the first period and never looked back as they moved to 10-0 overall in 7-0 in league play with a 52-36 victory.
O'Reilly Matthews had 10 points. Cooper Sexton finished with nine points. Brent Bowman had eight and Brevin Massengale chipped in with six. Ty Gilbert, Christian Smith, Brady Gray and Trent Baldwin all had four points with Cade Shull chipping in with three.