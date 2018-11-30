The Ringgold boys used a huge second half to stay unbeaten on the season as they ran away from the Rossville Bulldogs, 68-21, in a league game played in Rossville on Thursday.
The Tigers (5-0 overall, 4-0 NGAC) held a narrow 21-15 lead at halftime, but outscored the Bulldogs 27-6 in the third quarter before shutting Rossville out in the final period.
Brent Bowman led all scorers with 29 Points. O'Reilly Matthews had eight and Christian Smith finished with seven in the victory. Trent Baldwin finished with six points, followed by Cooper Sexton with five, Brevin Massengale with four and Jacob Garnica, Ty Gilbert, Cade Shull and Brady Gray with two each.
Zion Irvin led Rossville with eight points. Darrian Burks had seven points, followed by Chase Walkins with five and Tyler Davis with one.
In the girls' game, Ringgold jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one period and coasted to a 46-15 victory as they moved to 4-0 in NGAC play.
Emily Love had 13 points as every player from Ringgold (4-1 overall) got into the scoring column. Riley Burdette had five points. Hannah Scott, Riley Heard, Cady Helton and Tahj Griggs had four points each. Aubrey Lakin and Allie Massengale finished with three points each, while River Lowry, Shelby Kaylor and Kelsey Davis added two apiece.
Ringgold will be at home this Tuesday to take on Heritage in a doubleheader.