Following the trend from the boys' tournament games on Monday night, the top two seeds in the girls' North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament also held serve Tuesday night at LaFayette Middle School.
With the victories, top-seeded Ringgold advances to face the winner between Chattanooga Valley and Trion in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal game on Friday night. Meanwhile, second-seeded Lakeview will play in a 7 p.m. semifinal game on Friday against either LaFayette or Heritage.
Ringgold 36, Gordon Lee 27
The Lady Trojans fought hard, but the Blue-and-White would end up with the final say as they got a balanced scoring effort in the victory.
Allie Massengale had nine points for Ringgold, followed by Kinsley Forscutt with seven. Forscutt also drained a pair of 3-pointers, while Cady Helton added six points.
Five points from Kayla Lopez, four from Leiah Henderson, three by Riley Burdette and two by Braylee Raby rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers.
Lakeview 47, Saddle Ridge 30
The Lady Warriors picked up the wire-to-wire victory as they advanced in the tournament.
Ziara Thompson had 11 points and Christen Collins added 10 to pace Lakeview. Kaile Richiez finished with eight and Heidi Johnson added six. Presley Piatt and Zoey Martin both had four points. Mercedes Thompson added two and Lexi Downey chipped in with one.
FanTasja Barber had nine points for the Lady Mustangs. Vianca Segarra had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Alivia Hughes and Olivia Acuff had four points each. Macee Casteel finished with three, while Avery Jenkins and Mallony Mitchell both scored two points. Hughes also led the team with 13 rebounds.