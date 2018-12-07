The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 5-2 overall with a 34-11 non-league win over the visiting Chattanooga Lady Patriots on Thursday.
Ringgold led 7-1 after a low-scoring first quarter, but blew the game open by outscoring the visitors 17-0 in the second period.
Allie Massengale had 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Hannah Scott finished with five points, while Emily Love and Kelsey Davis had four points apiece.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time. Ringgold will travel to LaFayette for a Saturday matinee doubleheader.