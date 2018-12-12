The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers traveled to Rock Spring on Wednesday and left town with a pair of victories against homestanding Saddle Ridge.
In the opener, Ringgold trailed 11-8 after one quarter, but outscored the Lady Mustangs in the second quarter, 14-1, and stretched its lead out from there in a 39-20 victory.
Tahji Griggs had 10 points for the Lady Tigers, who are now 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the NGAC. Emily Scott and Shelby Kaylor finished with six points apiece. Allie Massengale and Riley Burdette each had five points, followed by Emily Love with four and Cady Helton with three.
FanTasja Barber had seven points for Saddle Ridge. Haynie Gilstrap added six points for the Lady Mustangs, followed by Lexi Baker with four and Vianca Segerra with three.
In the nightcap, the Mustangs stayed within striking distance at halftime against the unbeaten Tigers, 25-16. But the visitors would take control in the third quarter, outscoring Saddle Ridge, 21-2, in route to a 49-26 victory.
Ty Gilbert and O'Reilly Matthews each had 10 points in a balanced scoring effort from the Tigers (9-0, 6-0). Brent Bowman had eight points. Cooper Sexton and Christian Smith had six points apiece, followed by Brevin Massengale with three and Luke Rominger with two.
For Saddle Ridge, Nick Green led the way with 10 points. Jaiden Smith had eight points, followed by Cole Spears with six and Jackson Nicholson with two.