The Ringgold Tigers led 16-14 at halftime, opened up the lead in the third quarter and held on at the end as they edged out Gordon Lee, 30-29, Tuesday night in Chickamauga.
Brent Bowman had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Tigers (2-0). Bowman went 6-of-9 at the free throw line. Brevin Massengale had six points in the victory, followed by Christian Smith with five and Luke Rominger with three.
For the Trojans, Josh Underwood had a team-high 11 points. Jordan Underwood, Nate Dunfee, Holt Roberts and Kade Cowan had four points each, while Brodie Genter finished with two.
The night's first game saw the Lady Tigers get nine points each from Emily Love and Cady Helton in a 40-27 victory over the Lady Trojans. Aubrey Lakin had eight points in the win for Ringgold (1-0).
Riley Shirley scored seven points to lead Gordon Lee (0-1). Dallas Wagoner and Kaitlyn Wagoner had six points each, while Emma Phillips finished with five.