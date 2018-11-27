The Ringgold Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 48-35 home victory over Red Bud in a non-league game on Tuesday.
Ringgold did its damage in the first half as they took a 26-13 lead into the locker room. The two teams matched point-for-point in the second half as the Blue-and-White scored the victory.
Brent Bowman had a huge night with 23 points for the Tigers. O'Riley Matthews had 10 points. Christian Smith and Brevin Massengale had six points each, while Ty Gilbert finished with three.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.
Both Ringgold teams will jump back into NGAC play on Thursday with a doubleheader at Rossville.