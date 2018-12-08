The Ringgold Tigers enjoyed a 26-11 advantage at halftime and coasted to a 43-29 victory at LaFayette in a Saturday matinee.
Brent Bowman drained three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers, who remain undefeated (8-0) on the season. Brevin Massengale and O'Reilly Matthews had five points each in the win. Cooper Sexton and Christian Smith both finished with four points. Jordan Garnica had two points and Luke Rominger added one.
Dawson Pendergrass led the Ramblers with 12 points, followed by Zach Barrett with six, Grant Langford with five, Evan Williams with four and Sam Hall with two.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.