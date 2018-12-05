The Heritage Generals and Ringgold Tigers finally clashed for the first of two regular season meetings Tuesday night in the Tigers' den and in the end it was the home team who was able to claw its way to a 55-47 victory in a battle of unbeatens.
Heritage led 13-10 after one quarter of play and enjoyed a 27-23 advantage at the break. But 17-point third quarter would give Ringgold the lead and they would hang on in the final period to take down their Catoosa County rivals.
Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time.
Bryce Travillian had 16 points and three rebounds for the Generals, followed by 15 points and nine boards from Kaden Swope. Kaleb Biddle scored nine points, while Paxton McCrary had three points and grabbed two rebounds. Two points each from Payton Newman and Jedd Johnson rounded out the scoring for Heritage.
In the girls' game, the Lady Generals opened up a 20-9 lead at halftime and went on to collect a 35-19 win. Katy Thompson had 11 points in the victory. Aaliyah Rodgers added six points. Dayonna Perryman and Lauren Mock had five each, while four other Heritage players scored two apiece.
Allie Massengale had 10 points to pace the Lady Tigers. Tahji Griggs had three points, while three other Ringgold players added two each.