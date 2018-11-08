The Ringgold Middle School Tigers made the drive to Dalton on Thursday and got win No. 1 on the season after a 33-31 overtime victory over the Cougars.
Dalton led 16-12 at halftime, but a 12-point third quarter by the Tigers would tighten things up and the Blue-and-White would outscore the Cougars in the final period, 5-4.
Points would be even tougher to come by in the extra session, but a bucket by Brent Bowman and two big free throws by O'Reilly Matthews - along with solid team defense all the way around - would combine to give Ringgold the win.
Bowman had nine points for the Tigers (1-0), while Matthews and Brevin Massengale dropped in six points apiece.
Results of the Lady Tigers' game were not provided as of press time.
Both Ringgold teams will be in action on Tuesday as they travel to Chickamauga to take on Gordon Lee, starting at 4:30 p.m.