The LaFayette Ramblers used a big third quarter to pull away and hold off Gordon Lee, 41-32, in a North Georgia Athletic Conference game Monday night in LaFayette.
The Trojans lead 16-13 at halftime and took a narrow 19-18 lead into the locker room. However, the Ramblers would outscore the Trojans 12-2 in the third before playing even in the fourth.
Zach Barrett hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead LaFayette. Sam Hall finished with 11 points, followed by Grant Langford with six and Dawson Pendergrass with five. Evan Williams dropped in four points, while Nick Adams chipped in with one.
Nate Dunfee had 13 points to go with five rebounds for Gordon Lee. Brodie Genter had nine points and six rebounds. Kade Cowan finished with four points, while Conner Whitman, Jordan Underwood and Holt Roberts had two points apiece.
The girls' varsity contest will be played today in Chickamauga.