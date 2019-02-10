The Oakwood Christian Middle School Lady Eagles are one win away from an ISC tournament championship after taking down Berean Academy, 30-18, in a semifinal game Saturday at St. Jude in Chattanooga.
Alli Dortch led a balanced attack with 10 points, followed Mana Gilchrist with seven, Cheyenne Simpson and Caroline Tindell with five and Elizabeth Potthast with three.
The Lady Eagles will be back at St. Jude on Monday (5 p.m.) to face Chattanooga Grace for the title.
The Oakwood boys faced Berean on Friday and scored a 25-16 win behind eight points from Chase Heptinstall, seven from Garrett Dempsey and six by Hunter Hickman. Tomo Gilchrist and Ryan Phillips added two points apiece.
However, OCA lost its semifinal game to St. Jude on Saturday, 38-34, despite 14 points from Gilchrist and eight by Dempsey. Cason Baggett added seven points in the loss, while Heptinstall finished with five.