A couple of weeks ago, the Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School Eagles saw their bid for an Independent School Conference (ISC) basketball tournament title come to an end with a tough four-point loss to host and eventual tourney champion St. Jude's School in the semifinals in Chattanooga.
So when the Eagles got a second crack at a conference tournament championship, they simply weren't going to let it slip away.
OCA, who is also a member of the Southern Christian Athletic Association, came into this week's tournament at the Rossville Athletic Center as the No. 1 seed and finished that way with a 35-25 victory over Rhea County (Tenn.) Academy on Friday night.
It marked the first-ever basketball title in school history for the Eagles.
"This was really important for my eighth grade boys," OCA head coach Portia Potthast explained. "They've worked so hard and I know it means a lot to Oakwood Christian Academy, too. I know they have been trying (to win a championship) for a long time. We fell a little short in the ISC tournament, so it felt good to come in here and do what we needed to do."
Oakwood didn't have as easy a time as they did during an opening round 42-15 win over Cleveland (Tenn.) Christian School just 24 hours earlier, but were still able to post another wire-to-wire victory.
Up 9-6 after one period, the Eagles got a big 3-pointer from Garrett Dempsey with 53 seconds left in the half to give them a 16-10 cushion going into the locker room. The Eagles were able to extend their advantage to eight to start the fourth quarter and another long-range shot, this one by Chase Heptinstall, boosted the lead to 29-20 with 2:45 to play.
The Warriors from Dayton would score four quick points to cut the Eagles' lead down to five with just under two minutes to play, but Cason Baggett would calmly drain two free throws with 1:33 remaining to push the lead back up to seven.
RCA would connect on 1-of-2 free throws with 56 seconds to go, but it would be the final point of the game for the Warriors. Oakwood, looking to run some clock, was able to find Hunter Hickman for two insurance baskets in the final 36 seconds to ice the victory.
Heptinstall had nine points to lead the way for the Eagles' offense, while Hickman, Dempsey and John McDonough each added six points in a balanced scoring effort. Tomo Gilchrist played exceptional defense all game long and added five points, while Baggett chipped in with three.
Levi Walton, who scored all 10 points for RCA in the first half, finished the game with 16.
"It got a little close at times, but (RCA) gave us a good game and gave us a really good run for our money," Potthast added. "I thought our boys were really starting to play some excellent ball here at the end of the season, so it was really great to finish out this way."
Heptinstall and Gilchrist were later named the SCAA All-Conference Team.