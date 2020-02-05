The Oakwood Christian Middle School Lady Eagles will battle for a championship this coming Monday night.
This past Monday night, the Navy-and-Gold took down Grace Baptist Academy, 43-25, in the semifinals of the ISC Small School Division tournament.
Mana Gilchrist led the way with 16 points, followed by Cheyenne Simpson with nine and Alli Dortch with seven. Cadyn Cahill had six points. Sarah Deakins added four and Trinity Hall finished with two.
OCA will play for the title at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 at St. Jude School in Chattanooga. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.