The Oakwood Christian Middle School girls fell to 8-2 on the season with a narrow 21-20 loss to Grace Baptist of Chattanooga on Friday.
Cheyenne Simpson had six points for the Lady Eagles, followed by Mana Gilchrist with five. Alli Dortch and Elizabeth Potthast had four points each, while Caroline Tindell dropped in one.
Grace boys 40, Oakwood 17
The Eagles fell to 4-6 on the season with a loss to the Golden Eagles. John McDonough paced OCA with eight points, followed by Garrett Dempsey with six and Chase Heptinstall with three.