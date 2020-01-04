Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School welcomed OLPH to Chickamauga on Saturday and finished the afternoon with a split of two varsity games.
In the opener, the Lady Eagles bolted out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter on their way to a 39-12 victory. Mana Gilchrist scored a game-high 16 points in the win. Cadyn Cahill added 10 points and Cheyenne Simpson finished with six. Two points each by Alli Dortch and Sarah Deakins, along with one point from Trinity Hall, rounded out the scoring for OCA.
The second game of the day saw the visiting Rams pull away in the second half for a 51-21 victory.
John McDonough and Hunter Hickman paced the Eagles with six points apiece. Ryan Phillips added four points, followed by Cason Baggett with three and Ryan Davis with two.