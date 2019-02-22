The top-seeded Oakwood Christian Middle School Eagles certainly looked the part on Thursday as the Navy-and-Gold blew past the Cleveland Christian School Crusaders, 42-15, in a Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament semifinal at the Rossville Athletic Center.
Oakwood scored 18 of the game's first 20 points and never looked back after opening up a 26-7 lead at halftime.
Chase Heptinstall scored a game-high 16 points, 10 coming in the opening quarter. Tomo Gilchrist added eight points, while Hunter Hickman and John McDonough scored six each. Four by Ryan Phillips and two from Cason Baggett rounded out the scoring.
The Eagles will take on Rhea County Academy Friday at 5 p.m., back at the R.A.C., for the conference tournament championship.
That game will precede the Oakwood Christian High School boys' semifinal game in the SCAA tournament.