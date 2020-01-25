The North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournaments got underway Saturday at LaFayette Middle School with four opening-round contests.
Saddle Ridge girls 53, Rossville 17
The Lady Mustangs led 28-15 at halftime before going on to the victory. FanTasja Barber had 18 points in the win, while Avery Jenkins had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Malloney Mitchell finished with four points. Mercedes Mitchell had three points, as did Olivia Acuff, who also collected four steals. Lanie Hamilton had two points and four steals. Raven Yancy had two points and three steals, while two points from Vianca Segarra rounded out the scoring.
Macee Casteel picked up five rebounds in the victory. Kendalyn Watson had two rebounds and Alyssa Debter was cited by head coach Daniel Scoggins for her hustle in the game.
Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs had not been provided as of press time.
The Gordon Lee girls also won their opening-round game against Dade. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee will face top-seeded Ringgold on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while Saddle Ridge will face No. 2 Lakeview at 5:45 that same afternoon.
Gordon Lee boys 53, Saddle Ridge 39
The Trojans got a tough battle from the Mustangs in a boys' tournament opener.
Gordon Lee built a nine-point lead after the first period only to see it whittled down to 28-20 at halftime and 36-31 going into the final period. However, the Trojans would erupt for 17 points in the final quarter to pull away for the victory.
Luke Sikes had a big game for the Trojans with 24 points. Braden Ramey scored 11 points and Will McCutcheon had 10 points and seven rebounds. Five points by Aiden Goodwin and three from Luke Paris rounded out the scoring.
Individual scoring for Saddle Ridge had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview boys 47, Rossville 45
The Warriors moved on to the next round after a narrow victory over the Bulldogs. Carson Goff led Lakeview with 13 points. Rayshawn McGruder and Bryce Goins added eight apiece, followed by seven from Sebastian Nelson, six from Rashad Rachel and five from Eli Walker.
Chase Hickman paced all scorers with 22 points for Rossville. Ethan Waters added 13 in the loss.
No. 1-seeded Heritage will battle Lakeview on Monday at 4:30 p.m., while No. 2 Ringgold will square off with Gordon Lee at 5:45 p.m.