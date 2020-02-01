The Ringgold Lady Tigers have not lost a game to a North Georgia Athletic Conference opponent all season long and they will have on chance on Saturday to finish what they started.
The Blue-and-White punched their ticket the NGAC championship game with a 41-37 victory over Trion at LaFayette Middle School on Friday.
Leiah Henderson scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half to lead the Lady Tigers to the victory. Allie Massengale finished with eight points. Cady Helton added seven. Kayla Lopez and Riley Burdette had four points each, while Maddy Lee and Braylee Raby each poured in two.
Iziah McCutchins scored 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Lakeview girls 38, LaFayette 29
Ringgold will face Coosa County rival Lakeview in the finals after the Lady Warriors downed upset-minded LaFayette in their semifinal game on Friday night.
Zoey Martin led the way with 17 points and Christen Collins dropped in 11. Four points by Heidi Johnson, three from Lexi Downey, two by Presley Piatt and one from Ziara Thompson rounded out the scoring for Lakeview.
Michaela Baker and Jenna Baker paced LaFayette with 10 and seven points, respectively. Kenedy Ludy finished with five. Suki Williams added four and Mya Woodard chipped in with three.
Ringgold defeated Lakeview in both of the teams' meetings earlier this season. They beat the Lady Warriors, 34-21, in the first game of the season back on Nov. 12 and slipped past them again, 35-33, just two weeks ago (Jan. 14).
Lakeview will be looking for its second consecutive NGAC tournament title when the game tips off at 11 a.m. at LaFayette Middle School.
Ringgold boys 45, Chattanooga Valley 29
Ringgold will also be looking for a championship in the boys' tournament after the Tigers took care of the Eagles in a semifinal game in LaFayette on Friday.
Luke Rominger scored 20 points in the win. Braxton Holtcamp added 15 and Emery Gravitt added six. Two points each by John Searcy and Damian Woodard rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
Judd Anderson led CVMS with nine points, followed by Andrew Johnson with eight and Matthew Dunn with five. Filling out the scoresheet was Matthew Ramsey, Parker Metcalf and Carter Myers with two points apiece and D.J. Martin with one.
LaFayette boys 57, Heritage 40
The Tigers will take on the host school in Saturday's 1 p.m. championship game after the Ramblers eliminated the Generals behind 29 points from Dawson Pendergrass. Caden Hinton added 10 points, while Isaiah McKenzie and Khalas Finley both scored nine points.
Kaleb Gallman had 21 points for the Generals. J.C. Armour finished with nine points and Max Owens chipped in with five. Three points from Caiden Bauldwin and two by Brady Chandler rounded out the scoring.
The Ramblers and Tigers met twice in the regular season. LaFayette picked up a 31-16 victory in a non-region game back on Nov. 14, while the Ramblers also won the conference game between the two, 41-38, on Dec. 17.