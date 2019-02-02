The North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament finals will be held on Saturday and fans will witness a pair of Catoosa County showdowns.
Both the Lakeview Warriors and Lady Warriors will be looking to win tournament titles on their own home floor, but both of them will be facing stern test from county rivals. The Lady Warriors will take on Heritage 11 a.m., followed by the boys' championship between the Warriors and Ringgold at 1. p.m.
Lakeview girls 38, Ringgold 14
Christen Collins had 12 points for Lakeview in the win. Sydney O'Neal finished with 10 points and Christina Collins picked up nine for the Lady Warriors.
Emily Love paced the Lady Tigers with six points, while Hannah Scott and Aubrey Lakin had four points each.
Heritage girls 49, Trion 33
The Lady Generals are one win away from completing an unbeaten conference run through the regular season and the tournament. Dayonna Perryman had 15 points in the victory. Macie Collins added 12 points and Aaliyah Rodgers finished with 10.
Aubrey Burke had 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Libby Brown with six points.
Ringgold boys 44, LaFayette 25
The Tigers controlled the game from the outset and took a big lead at halftime before coasting to the victory. O'Reilly Matthews had 17 points. Brent Bowman finished with 15 points and Brevin Massengale added 12.
Grant Langford led the Ramblers with 13 points.
Lakeview boys 64, Heritage 47
The Warriors are also just one victory away from an unbeaten season in the conference. Amari Burnett had 26 big points for Lakeview, followed by Jamichael Davis with 19, Jackson Flanagan with seven and Dylan Blankenship with six.
Paxton McCrary had 19 points for the Generals. Kaden Swope added nine points and Kaleb Biddle finished with six.