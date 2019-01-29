There have been more schedule changes for the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament, officials announced on Tuesday night.
There will be just one game tomorrow (Wednesday) at 4:30 p.m. as the Heritage boys will take on Gordon Lee.
Three games will be played on Thursday, starting with the Dade County boys versus LaFayette and followed be a pair of girls' games. One will pit Ringgold against Gordon Lee, while the other game will feature Dade County taking on Trion.
Wednesday's game and Thursday's tripleheader will all be played in the main gymnasium at Lakeview Middle School.
All four semifinal games are still scheduled for Friday with championship games set for 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys) on Saturday.