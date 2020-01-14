The Lakeview Lady Warriors tuned up for Tuesday's big NGAC showdown at Ringgold with a hard-fought 39-29 road win at Saddle Ridge Monday night in a game that was a make-up from a postponement on Dec. 10.
Lakeview took a 19-11 lead at halftime, only to see the Lady Mustangs fight back to cut the lead to two points in the third quarter. However, the Lady Warriors would regain control of the game and go on to the 10-point victory.
Individual scoring for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.
FanTasja Barber had 11 points, five steals and three rebounds for Saddle Ridge. Alivia Hughes had six points and eight rebounds, while Vianca Segarra had six points on a pair of 3-pointers and also collected two steals.
Avery Jenkins finished with four points and a pair of rebounds. Olivia Acuff had two points, four rebounds and six steals, while Mallony Mitchell also picked up two rebounds.
Lakeview boys 62, Saddle Ridge 35
In the nightcap, the Warriors got balanced scoring to defeat the Mustangs, led by 18 points from Rayshawn McGruder. Eli Walker had 11 points for the Red-and-White, followed by Jacob Gregg with 10. Sebastian Nelson and Rashad Rachel had eight points each.
Marvin Johnson paced Saddle Ridge with a team-high 17 points.
Chattanooga Valley girls 31, Dade 17
The Lady Eagles also made up their Dec. 10 postponed game in Trenton on Monday night and did not allow more than five points in any of the four quarters as they took care of the Lady Wolverines.
Camby Arthur paced CVMS with 13 points. Desiree Powell had eight points. Alexis Wheeler added four, while Miriam Gaines, Ragan Wimpee and Emma Yarbrough all had two points each.
Chattanooga Valley boys 59, Dade 47
The Eagles made it a sweep behind 22 points and 14 rebounds from Judd Anderson. Matthew Ramsey had 16 points and collected six steals, while Andrew Johnson scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds. Eight points from D.J. Martin and five from Matthew Dunn rounded out the scoring.