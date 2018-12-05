The LaFayette girls' basketball team snapped a long losing streak to Gordon Lee by beating the Lady Trojans in Chickamauga on a buzzer-beater by Shelby Madden. The final score was not provided as of press time.
LaFayette got 11 points from Suki Williams and the Lady Ramblers erased a 12-point halftime deficit in the win. Emma Baker and Michaela Baker both finished with four points, followed by Jenna Baker with three and Laney Rayburn with two.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee had also not been provided as of press time.