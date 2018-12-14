The Lakeview Warriors improved to 7-0 on the season after a 55-25 thumping of Dade in an NGAC contest at Lakeview on Thursday.
Jamichael Davis had a team-high 19 points for Lakeview. Amari Burnett finished with eight points, while Jackson Flanagan and Bryce Brock dropped in six points each.
In the girls' game, the Lady Warriors (6-1) got 20 points from Christina Collins in a 40-28 victory over the Lady Wolverines, who suffered their first loss in league play.
Christen Collins had 14 points, followed by Sydney O'Neal with three, Kayla Lopez with two and Ashlyn Isbill with one.