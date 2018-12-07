The Lakeview Warriors continued their impressive 2018 season as they defeated Rossville, 55-34, in an NGAC game at Lakeview on Thursday.
The Warriors held a slim 7-5 advantage after the first quarter, but outscored the Bulldogs over the next two periods, 36-20, to pull away and stay unbeaten.
Jamichael Davis had 19 points for Lakeview. Amari Burnett finished with 14 points, while Jackson Flanagan hit two 3-pointers and finished with seven points. Six points from Tres Brown, three from Bryce Brock, two by Jonathan Lawrence and one from Jacoby Gray rounded out the scoring.
Darian Burks had 11 points for Rossville and Chase Watkins finished with 10. Zion Irvin had eight points, Tyler Davis had four and Kyler Apostle rounded out the scoring with one.
The afternoon's first game saw the Lady Warriors stay perfect with a 49-6 victory.
Christina Collins had 12 points. Christen Collins had 11 points and Sydney O'Neal added 10 in a balanced scoring effort for the winners. Ashlyn Isbill picked up six points. Piper Piatt had four points. Julie Shore and Sadie Robinson had two each, while Kayla Lopez finished with one.
Shayla Rosson had four points to lead Rossville, while Calese Dallas and Jada Hall added one point apiece.
Lakeview will play big conference games at Heritage on Tuesday, while Rossville will head south to take on Lafayette.