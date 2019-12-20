The Lakeview Warriors and Lady Warriors will go into the holiday break fresh off a Thursday afternoon sweep of Gordon Lee in Fort Oglethorpe.
Lakeview girls 39, Gordon Lee 12
In the opener, the Lady Warriors led 15-7 at halftime before opening up their lead in the second half.
Heidi Johnson had 11 points for Lakeview (8-1, 5-0) followed by Ziara Thompson with nine and Mercedes Thompson with seven. Zoey Martin finished with six points. Christina Gass added four and Presley Piatt chipped in with two.
Abby Logan and Tenslee Wilson had four points each for the Lady Trojans (1-9, 1-5), while Madeline Bailey and Dallas Wagoner both finished with two points.
Lakeview boys 39, Gordon Lee 19
The nightcap followed a similar script as the Warriors got out to a 22-13 at the break before turning up the defense in the second half.
Sebastian Nelson led the way with 13 points for Lakeview (3-6, 1-4). Eli Walker had 11 and Carson Goff finished with five. Rashad Rachel and Rayshawn McGruder had four points apiece, while Jacob Gregg capped the scoring with two points.
Luke Sikes paced the Trojans (2-8, 1-5) with eight points. Will McCutcheon had four points. Colton Baker and Aiden Goodwin collected three points apiece, while Brayden Ramey and Parker Scott each finished with two.
Christian Heritage boys 39, Heritage 28
In Dalton, the Generals fell to the Lions on the first night of a tournament at Christian Heritage,
Will Riddell led the Navy-and-Red with seven points, followed by Max Owens with six. Caiden Bauldwin and Jackson Wright both added four. Talon Pickett dropped in three, while Lennon Barrett and Brady Chandler each added two for Heritage (8-4).