Christina Collins led three Lady Warriors in double figures as they rolled to a 50-11 victory over Chattanooga Valley Tuesday afternoon in a game played at LFO High School. Collins finished with 12 points, followed by Kayla Lopez and Ashlyn Isbill with 11 each.
Kayla Lopez had six points. Julie Shore and Christen Collins had four each, while Sadie Robinson chipped in with two.
Miriam Gaines had five points for the Lady Eagles, while Molly Pickard, Halie Thompson and Emma Yarbrough had two points apiece.
The Warriors stayed hot with a 56-24 victory in the boys' contest.
Individual statistics for Lakeview were not available as of press time.
Eight different players scored for the Eagles, led by Dakota Stone with six points.