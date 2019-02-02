Saturday's North Georgia Athletic Girls championship game wasn't so much a basketball contest as it was an all-out slugfest.
On a day when both the Heritage Lady Generals and the Lakeview Lady Warriors missed a lot of shots and suffered a lot of turnovers, both forced and unforced, it was the host team who made just enough plays in the end.
For the first time in a number of seasons, the girls' tournament championship trophy will rest in a case at Lakeview Middle School after the Lady Warriors gutted out a 33-31 decision over their Catoosa County rivals.
"Like I told them, today wasn't going to be about basketball," Lakeview head coach Ragan Rogers said. "Today was going to be a fight and it was a fight we had to win. This (game) was about heart and dedication and doing what we're supposed to be doing.
"I told them from the beginning, it was going to have to be defense because defense wins championships. I told them that if we played defense, I was confident we could win."
With both teams playing tough, physical defense, and with both teams struggling from the floor, Heritage held a slim 12-10 lead with just over two minutes to play in the opening half. However, Lakeview would earn some much-needed momentum going into halftime.
Katelyn Bowman knocked in a 19-foot jumper to tie the score at 12 and Christina Collins, after an incredibly athletic play which resulted in her blocking a shot at the opposite end of the floor, drove the lane for a ruunner to give the Lady Warriors their first lead of the game with 59 seconds to play.
Then, with just 12 seconds left on the first-half clock, Kayla Lopez deflected a pass at midcourt as Collins corralled the loose ball and fed Lopez for an uncontested lay-up that gave Lakeview a 16-12 lead at the break.
Points would continue to be at a premium in the second half. Lakeview saw a five-point third-quarter lead whittled down to one after a 3-point play by Heritage's Avah Morrison with less than a minute to go. But Christen Collins would drain a big three from the top of the key with six seconds left on the clock to push the Lady Warriors' lead back to 25-21 with one quarter remaining.
Neither team would connect from the field in the final period until a basket in the paint by Zoey Martin with 2:48 left gave Lakeview a 28-23 lead and the Lady Warriors' advantage would remain at five as the clock ticked under one minute left to play, but things would get very interesting in the final 31 seconds.
Following a missed shot, Heritage's Dayonna Perryman would score on an offensive put-back and draw the foul as her 3-point play cut the lead down to 30-28. Then, following a Lakeview turnover in the backcourt, Perryman drew another foul and rattled in two free throws with 22 seconds to play to tie the score at 30.
However, Christina Collins - later named the tournament's Most Valuable Player - drove to the hoop, missed her shot, but got her own rebound and connected with 12 seconds left. Her subsequent foul shot completed the 3-point play and gave the Lady Warriors a 33-30 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Lauren Mock drew contact for the Lady Generals with six seconds left and made one of two at the line, but Christina Collins would get the defensive rebound after the missed second shot and covered up the rebound. A whistle would blow after Heritage tied Collins up, signaling a jump ball with a half-second left on the clock. However, the possession arrow favorited Lakeview, who inbounded the ball as time expired.
"I had confidence in this team, but I wasn't sure if they had confidence (in themselves)," Rogers explained. "But Friday night's (semifinal) win over Ringgold really started that for us. We just had to finish it and keep the trophy here."
Christina Collins finished with a game-high 19 points for Lakeview, while Martin was second on the team with four points. Christen Collins and Lopez had three points each, followed by Bowman and Sydney O'Neal with two apiece.
For Heritage, Mock had a team-high eight points. Perryman ended the game with seven, while Macie Collins, Jessica Gibson and Aaliyah Rodgers had four points each. Morrison chipped in with three points and Alexis Faulkenberry added one.
Rogers added that winning the title on their own home floor was "the best feeling ever".
"To be able to keep it at our place and have pride in our school and in our team is awesome," she continued. "Our families were here to support us and everything."