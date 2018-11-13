JaMichael Davis scored 21 points and the Lakeview Middle School boys opened the 2018-2019 basketball season with a 54-19 victory at Rossville on Tuesday night.
Justin McNabb scored 10 points for the Warriors (1-0), while Amari Burnett had eight points.
Individual scoring for the Bulldogs (0-1) had not been provided as of press time.
In the girls' game, the Lady Warriors (1-0) claimed a 54-10 victory behind 15 points from Kristina Collins, 12 from Julie Shore and eight from Sydney O'Neal.
Individual scoring for Rossville (0-1) had not been provided as of press time.