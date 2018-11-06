The LaFayette Middle School Ramblers needed extra time, but got the 2018-2019 basketball season off on the right foot with a 47-39 win over visiting Red Bud in non-league action on Monday.
LaFayette erased an early seven-point deficit in the first quarter as a 3-pointer by Grant Langford chopped the Phoenix's lead down to two and Zach Barrett's halftime buzzer-beater knotted up the game at 20 apiece.
Red Bud would forge a 33-28 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Ramblers' defense would hold the visitors to just four points in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, tied at 37.
LaFayette would keep up the defensive pressure in the extra session, allowing just two points. Barrett was 5-of-6 at the line and added a 3-pointer in overtime, while Sam Hall added two big free throws to help give the Ramblers the victory.
Barrett finished with a game-high 23 points, followed by Langford with 12 and Hall with eight. Evan Williams picked up three points, while Dawson Pendergrass had one. Head coach Casey Brown also praised the defensive play of Karson Ludy, Lane Headrick, Austin Tucker and Torrey Harris.
LaFayette (1-0) will head to Bradley County in Tennessee to battle Lake Forest on Thursday.