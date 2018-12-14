LaFayette traveled to Flintstone on Thursday and closed out their December schedules with victories at Chattanooga Valley.
The Lady Ramblers made it three wins in their last four games with a 27-21 win over the Lady Eagles. Suki Williams paced LaFayette with seven points, followed by Jenna Baker and Shelby Madden with six each. Laney Rayburn and Michaela Baker each finished with four points.
Miriam Gaines had 10 points for the Lady Eagles. Katieann Thompson finished with five points. Haile Thompson and Lexie Elswick had two points each, while Cate Voyles and Autumn Pasley had one point apiece.
The nightcap saw the Ramblers use a 16-4 advantage in the second quarter to build a cushion before going on to a 46-35 victory over Chattanooga Valley.
Zach Barrett scored 19 points in the victory, while Dawson Pendergrass was right behind with 16. Grant Langford had four points. Karson Ludy had three points, while Sam Hall and Evan Williams had two points each.
Omari McCleary had a team-high 11 points for the Eagles, followed by Isaac Bryant and Judd Anderson with six each. Matthew Ramsey finished with five points, Jakobe Turner had four points and grabbed several rebounds, while Roger Paris chipped in with three.