The LaFayette Middle School Ramblers trailed 22-11 after one quarter, but got 17 second-quarter points from Zach Barrett as they rallied to beat Dade County, 56-50, Thursday night in LaFayette.
Barrett's barrage was part of a 22-6 second period that saw the Ramblers forge a 33-28 lead at the break. Grant Langford finished with nine points in the win, while Evan Williams had eight as LaFayette improved to 2-1 on the season.
Results and details on the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.