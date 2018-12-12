The LaFayette Ramblers got a major test from visiting Rossville on Wednesday, but held on for a 45-41 victory.
Zach Barrett scored a game-high 20 points for the Ramblers. Dawson Pendergrass added 13 points. Evan Williams had five points, followed by Grant Langford with four and Sam Hall with three.
Zion Irvin had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs with Chase Watkins contributing 12. Aiden Jones added five points, followed by Kyler Apostle and Tyler Davis with four each and Chase Hickman with two.
LaFayette won the girls' varsity game, which was played on Monday night.