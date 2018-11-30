The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a 44-33 victory in an NGAC divisional clash in Rock Spring on Thursday.
Heritage jumped out to a 27-14 lead at the break and staved off a Saddle Ridge rally in the second half. The Lady Mustangs would trim the deficit down to nine points early in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer.
Haynie Gilstrap scored 13 of her 17 points in the fourth period for Saddle Ridge (2-2) and finished with five rebounds. FanTasja Barber added 14 points with three 3-pointers, three rebounds, and a steal. Lexi Baker scored just two points, but battled her way for a dozen rebounds, while Haven Yancy and Vianca Segarra were noted for their defense.
Individual statistics for the Lady Generals had not been provided as of press time.
The night's second game saw the visiting Generals (4-0) take a commanding 44-11 lead at the break and stay unbeaten with a 59-24 victory.
Kaden Swope led the Generals (4-0) with 13 points, including 11 points in the first period. Kaleb Biddle scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter, while Payton Newman had eight points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.
Caiden Bauldwin had seven points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals. Bryce Travillian finished with five points, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Jedd Johnson had four points and eight boards, while J.C. Armour collected four points, four assists and five rebounds.
Paxton McCrary had two points, two assists and four steals. J.J. Hunt picked up two points and three rebounds, while J.D. Black rounded things out with two points and two boards.
Individual statistics for the Mustangs (0-4) had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will play at Ringgold on Tuesday, while Saddle Ridge will be at home to face Trion.