The Heritage Generals got 19 points from Kaden Swope and 17 from Bryce Travillian as they held off LaFayette, 45-41, Tuesday night in Boynton. It was the two teams' first meeting since last season's NGAC tournament championship game.
Tied 18-18 at intermission, Heritage (1-0) forged a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Generals' advantage was two with 19 seconds remaining when Paxton McCrary hit a pair of free throws to provide the final margin of victory.
Zach Barrett had five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 23 points for the Ramblers (1-1). Sam Hall finished with 12 points for LaFayette.
Swope was 6-of-8 from the free throw line and also collected four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Travillian also picked up five rebounds and two blocks, while McCrary added five boards and a steal to go with his four points.
Kaleb Biddle had three points and one rebound. J.J. Hunt finished with two points, two assists and a steal. Payton Newman had one point, one steal and three boards. J.D. Black added two rebounds and a steal, while Jarod Barnes also had two boards.
The Lady Generals prevailed in the girls' game, but the final score and individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.