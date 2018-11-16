The Heritage Middle School girls defeated Chattanooga Valley, 45-10, in a game in Flintstone on Thursday.
Macie Collins led the way with 13 points for the Lady Generals (2-0). while Lauren Mock finished with 10. Miriam Gaines had three points for the Lady Eagles (0-2).
The nightcap saw Kaden Swope score 17 points, grab eight rebounds, collect four steals, dish out four assists and block one shot in a 53-26 win over the Eagles.
Bryce Travillian had nine points, five rebounds and three assists for Heritage (2-0). Paxton McCrary picked up eight points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist. Jedd Johnson added four points, six rebounds and two steals, while J.D. Black had four points, three rebounds and two steals.
J.J. Hunt, J.C. Armour and Caiden Baldwin each had three points. Payton Newman rounded out the scoring with two points. Jarod Barnes had a pair of rebounds, while Kaleb Biddle collected one assist and one steal.
Individual scoring for the Eagles (1-1) had not been provided as of press time.