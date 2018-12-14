Heritage's girls are now 8-0 overall and 7-0 in league play after a 45-20 win at Rossville on Thursday.
Rossville led by five points after the first period, looking for the upset. However, the Lady Bulldogs were not able to maintain the early pace as Heritage stormed back for a 25-14 lead at intermission.
Avah Morrison had 10 points and Dayonna Perryman picked up nine in a balanced scoring night for the Lady Generals. Katy Thompson finished with seven points, Lauren Mock had six points, followed by Jessica Gibson with four. Macie Collins had three points, while Aaliyah Rodgers, Alexis Faulkenberry and Mia Callahan had two points each.
Shayla Rosson scored eight points for Rossville, followed by Jada Hall with five, Harleigh Palmer with four and Haley Collins with three.
A team-high 20 points from Kaden Swope helped the Generals pick up a 58-30 win over the Bulldogs and move to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in NGAC play. Bryce Travillian had a dozen points and grabbed seven rebounds. J.D. Black had six points, five assists and three rebounds, while Paxton McCrary had 12 boards to go with six points.
Kaleb Biddle added five points and three rebounds. Peyton Newman collected four points and four rebounds, while Jedd Johnson had three points and two boards. Caiden Bauldwin rounded out the scoring with two points. J.C. Armour added four rebounds and J.J. Hunt had one rebound, one assist and one steal.