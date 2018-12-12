The Lakeview Lady Warriors and the Heritage Lady Generals finally met in Boynton on Wednesday night, both sporting sparkling undefeated records.
And when the night was over, Heritage's record was still spotless as the Navy-and-Red won a defensive battle, 29-24, to improve their record to 7-0 on the season.
Heritage led 8-2 after the first quarter, only to see Lakeview come back in the second quarter to tie the game at 14 apiece. Aaliyah Rogers would drain a 3-pointer from the top of the key with six seconds to play to give the home team a three-point edge going into intermission.
A low-scoring third period saw only eight total points scored, six of which went up on the home team's side of the scoreboard. Two free throws by Christina Collins with 55 seconds left in the quarter were the only two points the Lady Warriors would muster as they went into the fourth quarter down 23-16.
Lakeview would cut the lead to five points four times in the final quarter, but never got any closer as Heritage hung on for the victory.
Rogers had 11 points to lead the Lady Generals, Katy Thompson finished with eight points on the night and Lauren Mock added four points in the victory. Jessica Gibson, Macie Collins and Dayonna Perryman each finished with two points.
Christen Collins paced Lakeview (5-1) with 13 points, while Christina Collins dropped in seven. Three points from Sydney O'Neal and one point from Kayla Lopez rounded out the scoring.
The second game of the night saw the Lakeview boys improve to 6-0, but not before withstanding a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Generals, 56-53.
Lakeview led 38-24 at halftime, thanks in part to Jamichael Davis. Davis scored 10 points in just a 34-second span, including 3-point plays on back-to-back possessions, and the Warriors would maintain a double-digit advantage, 48-32, going into the fourth quarter.
But with fouls mounting up for the visitors, Lakeview was unable to defend as intensely as it had been earlier in the game, which allowed Heritage to begin its run.
The Lakeview lead would be trimmed to 54-49 on a bucket in the paint by Bryce Travillian with just over a minute left and a drive to the basket by Kaden Swope pulled the Generals to within three points with 50 seconds remaining. Lakeview was then called for traveling and Heritage answered with a bucket by Paxton McCrary and suddenly Lakeview's lead was down to a single point with 34 seconds remaining.
Another Lakeview turnover moments later nearly spelled disaster, but Davis, who led all scorers with 27 points on the night, came up big on the defensive end by stealing a pass in the lane and drawing a foul. He would hit both ends of the one-and-one with 14 seconds left to play, pushing the Warriors' lead back to three points.
Heritage would get one final look at a 3-pointer with four seconds to go, but the shot was off target and Lakeview escaped with the victory.
Jonathan Lawrence added eight points for the Warriors in the win. Amari Burnett and Lance Cochran each finished with six points, followed by Jackson Flanagan with five and Dylan Blankenship with four.
McCrary paced Heritage with 16 points. Swope finished with 13 points and Travillian added 11. Seven points from J.D. Black and six points from Kaleb Biddle capped the scoring for the Generals, who fell to 6-1 on the season.