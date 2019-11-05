Macie Collins hit 1-of-2 free throws with 6.7 seconds left to play in overtime and the Heritage Lady Generals opened up the 2019-2020 basketball season with a thrilling 41-40 home victory over Baylor on Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders tied the game at 34 in the closing seconds of regulation. Both teams would score early in the extra session before Heritage regained the lead on a bucket by Collins with 1:36 remaining. Baylor would tie things up again with 1:10 to play and the visitors from Chattanooga would take the lead with 47 seconds left after a drive on the baseline.
Heritage would miss a shot on its ensuing possession, but Bree Wilson would step in front of a Baylor pass near midcourt and got the ball to Aaliyah Rodgers, who hit a runner in the lane to tie the game at 40 apiece with 24 seconds to play.
Baylor would miss on the other end and would be forced to foul Collins with the time ticking down. Collins would hit the first of two free tosses, but came up empty on the second one. However, Charisma Graham would grab the offensive rebound for Heritage and then grabbed a second one after missing on a putback attempt.
Baylor would knock the ball loose before another putback could be attempted, resulting in a wild scramble for the loose ball. However, time would expire before either team could regain possession.
Collins finished with 17 points for the Lady Generals. Dayonna Perryman picked up eight points and Rodgers finished with five as Heritage moved to 1-0 on the season.
Baylor boys 60, Heritage 33
The nightcap saw the Red Raiders quickly jump out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and they would stretch it out to a 35-12 advantage at halftime before coasting to the win.
Caiden Bauldwin scored eight points to pace the Generals. Kaleb Gallman finished with seven points and Lennon Barrett picked up six points as Heritage fell to 0-1.