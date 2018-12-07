The Heritage Generals improved to 4-1 as they bounced back from Tuesday's loss to rough up Trion, 49-18, on Thursday.
Kaden Swope led all Heritage players with 17 points. He added nine rebounds and four assists. J.C. Armour added 11 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Payton Newman had eight points and a pair of boards. Bryce Travillian dropped in six points and pulled down three rebounds. Paxton McCrary had four points and eight rebounds. Caiden Bauldwin had two points and J.D. Black had one points, two rebounds and a two steals.
The Lady Generals also won their game, but individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will host Lakeview on Tuesday in two important NGAC games.