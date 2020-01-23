The Heritage Generals clinched the North Georgia Athletic Conference regular season boys' championship with a 74-42 victory at Dade on Thursday.
Kaleb Gallman had 13 points, Lennon Barrett had 12 and Will Riddell added 10 in Heritage's biggest offensive output of the season. Max Owens finished with nine points and J.C. Armour picked up eight.
Caiden Bauldwin finished with five points. Blake Debity and Brady Chandler each had four points. Caden Lowrey and Cooper Bell dropped in three points each, while two points apiece from Talon Pickett and Jackson Wright round out the scoring.
Heritage will be the No. 1 seed for the NGAC tournament, which gets underway Saturday at LaFayette Middle School.
Heritage girls 34, Dade 15
The Lady Generals stormed out to an 18-4 lead at intermission and cruises to the victory in their regular season finale.
Dayonna Perryman had 12 points for Heritage. Macie Collins finished with nine points and Bree Wilson added five. Katie Cote and Avah Morrison had three points apiece, while Reese Abercrombie round out the scoring with two.
Ringgold girls 51, Saddle Ridge 29
The Lady Tigers also wrapped up the NGAC regular season title with a victory on Thursday. Leiah Henderson had 14 points, Cady Helton added 12 and Kinsley Forscutt finished with 10 as Ringgold built a 27-13 lead at halftime.
Allie Massengale finished with five points. Kayla Lopez and Emma Stephenson had four each, while Riley Burdette chipped in with two.
FanTasja Barber had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Lady Mustangs. Avery Jenkins collected six points, while Alivia Hughes had three points and 13 boards. Two points by Vianca Segarra and one each from Olivia Acuff and Malloney Mitchell rounded out the scoring. Mercedes Mitchell and Macee Casteel each grabbed one rebound.
Ringgold scored a 50-20 victory in the boys' game. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Chattanooga Valley girls 38, Gordon Lee 29
Jamiah Lewis had 12 points and six steals in the Lady Eagles' home victory. Miriam Gaines finished with eight points and seven steals, while Alexis Wheeler collected five points and 13 rebounds.
Emma Fowler finished with four points. Mylee Howard had three points, while the trio of Regan Wimpee, Camby Arthur and Emma Yarbrough all finished with two points apiece. Arthur also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Abigail Ashley scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as Gordon Lee cut a 10-point deficit down to five in the final 90 seconds of the game. Tenslee Wilson had six points. Dallas Wagoner added three points, while Abby Logan and Gracie Helton both scored two.
Chattanooga Valley boys 42, Gordon Lee 25
Judd Anderson scored 15 points, cleaned the glass for 20 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots as the Eagles pulled away with a big fourth quarter after taking a 26-23 lead into the final stanza.
Matthew Ramsey had 14 points and nine steals. Matthew Dyer scored four points and Andrew Johnson had three. Two points each from Parker Metcalf, D.J. Martin and Jaishon McLin rounded things out for CVMS.
Will McCutcheon had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Trojans. Luke Paris had five points and six rebounds. Parker Scott and Jesse Craddock both scored four points, while Luke Sikes and Colton Baker had two points each.
The rest of Thursday's action saw LaFayette sweep a doubleheader at Rossville. The Lady Ramblers claimed a 36-21 victory, before the Ramblers hung on for a 51-49 win over the Bulldogs. Lakeview also won a pair of games on the road at Trion. The Lady Warriors claimed a 50-41 victory, while the Warriors eked out a 27-22 win.