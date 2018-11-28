The Heritage Generals and Gordon Lee battled in a nail-biter Tuesday night in Chickamauga before the visitors prevailed, 46-44, in a game that wasn't decided until the final second of the game.
Heritage (3-0) jumped out to a 15-3 after the first quarter, only to see Gordon Lee come back to cut the gap down to 25-21 by halftime. The Generals took a six-point lead, 35-29, going into the final period, but the Trojans would once again answer and eventually score with 20 seconds remaining to knot the score at 44.
Kaden Swope would respond for the Generals by driving in for a coast-to-coast lay-up and Gordon Lee would call timeout with five ticks left on the clock. Following another timeout, this one by Heritage, the Trojans got the ball inbound, but Heritage would commit the foul before Gordon Lee could get up a shot, giving the Trojans a 1-and-1 opportunity at the foul line with 0.5 left to play.
However, the shot was off the mark and Heritage would grab the rebound to secure the narrow victory.
Swope picked up 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while Bryce Travillian led the team with 16 points to go with seven boards, two assists and a block. Paxton McCrary had six points and nine rebounds. Payton Newman had six points, five rebounds and four steals. J.D. Black finished with four points and two rebounds, while J.J. Hunt scored one point and pulled down a pair of rebounds.
Nate Dunfee had four 3-pointers and led the Trojans with 12 points. Brodie Genter added nine points and Kade Cowan dropped in eight. Holt Roberts finished with six points, followed by Conner Whitman and Hunter Holmes with three each, Sam Carswell with two and Jordan Underwood with one.
In the girls' game, the Lady Generals held a slim 10-9 lead after a low-scoring first half, but found their range in the second half as they went on to a 30-12 victory.
Lauren Mock had a game-high nine points for Heritage (3-0), followed by Aaliyah Rodgers and Dayonna Perryman with six each. Macie Collins and Katy Thompson had four points apiece, while Mia Callahan added one.
For the Lady Trojans, Emma Phillips led the way with four points, while Ava Brown, Riley Shirley and Kaitlyn Wagoner had two each.