Three-fourths of the boys' semifinal participants for the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament have now been set.
Wednesday afternoon at Lakeview Middle School, the Heritage Generals got 17 points from Bryce Travillian in a 52-29 victory over Gordon Lee. Paxton McCrary added 10 points for Heritage, while J.D. Black chipped in with six.
Nate Dunfee had eight points to pace the Trojans.
The fourth and final boys' semifinal berth will be determined on Thursday when LaFayette takes on Dade County at 4 p.m. That game will be followed by two girls' quarterfinal games. Dade County and Trion will battle at 5:15, followed by the Ringgold girls versus Gordon Lee at 6:30.
All four semifinal games are on tap for Friday, starting at 4:30, and the two championship games will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys).